17-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Flagler County

A 17-year-old was arrested in Flagler County for an armed robbery that happened on Monday night at the Circle K in Palm Coast.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the teen walked into the store, pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded all the money in the cash register.

The teen then demanded to know where the security footage was stored. The clerk walked the teen to the back office where he fired one round into the video monitor. Before leaving the store, the suspect took the clerk's cell phone as well as the store phone, temporarily preventing the store clerk from calling for help.

The teen was arrested after deputies issued a BOLO alert. He was arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a carrying a concealed weapon, petit theft, grand theft over $300.00, giving a false name while detained, and criminal mischief resulting in more than $200.00 in damages.

He was booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility and released to the Florida Department of

Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

