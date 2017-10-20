12-year-old boy arrested for manslaughter in connection to girl's death at sleepover

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl at a sleepover back in April.

The shooting happened at 152 Willow BrancehAve. in the Lackawanna area.

Police said the girl, identified as Ra'Mya M. Eunice, was at a sleepover with about eight children. They said she was sleeping on the couch when she was grazed by a bullet through the couch and the living room wall.

Police confirmed that she was shot by the homeowner's nephew who suffers from a mental illness.

On October 17, police issued an arrest warrant for the boy for manslaughter. He was arrested at his home without incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV