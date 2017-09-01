1 shot in leg in Springfield following argument, suspect on the loose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been shot in the leg Friday night following an argument in Springfield.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to the 1800 block of N. Liberty St. When crews arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg. He was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said the victim and the suspect got into an argument prior. During the argument, the suspect produced a handgun and shot him, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

At this time, the suspect has not been located. JSO didn't release suspect information.

