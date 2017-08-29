1 shot during robbery in Springfield, tried to stop the suspect police say

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

One person has been shot during a robbery in Springfield, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened at a Family Dollar near 2600 N. Main St. around 5:47 p.m.

JSO said the robber jumped across the counter and tried to steal the money drawer. As the suspect tried to leave by jumping back over the counter, the victim pushed the suspect back. The suspect's gun went off and the victim was shot in the upper body.

The victim was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with a non-life threatening injury.

JSO believes the suspect got away.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 between the ages of 25 to 35 years old. He was seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. He ran away on foot.

Witnesses are being interviewed as the investigation continues.

