1 in critical condition after found shot in Neptune Beach Red Roof Inn

One man is in critical condition after he was found shot in the lobby of a Red Roof Inn in Neptune Beach.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Neptune Beach Police were called out to the hotel on 1401 Atlantic Blvd. When they arrived, they found the victim in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neptune Beach Police said guests heard the shooting from outside. When they went inside, they found the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shooting Update; Suspect described as thin-build, black male. If you have info, call FirstCoastCrimeStoppers @ 1-866-845-TIPS@FCCrimeStop — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) October 5, 2017

The Atlantic Beach Police Department, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Beach Police Department are assisting in the investigation. At this time, police are interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

