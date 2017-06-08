Voluntary recall issued for Italian style panko breadcrumbs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BILO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of Winn-Dixie Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs. The product was sold in an 8-ounce package. The recall is due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

This product was sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, and in Fresco y Más stores in Florida.

The packages have “best before” dates of 08/18/2018 and 10/18/2018. The product should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Más store for a full refund.

