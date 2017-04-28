JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The next time you take your car to a repair shop, do not assume anything.

On March 14, Donald Pierce took his truck to Orangedale Auto Repair and assumed that it was business as normal.

"It was a simple repair," Pierce said. "We have used them before."

This time, there was a different outcome.

"I got a call about one thirty in the afternoon saying the mechanic had wrecked the truck," Pierce said.

The mechanic, William O' Steen, is now in jail as a result of the accident.

"I was kind of upset you know, very upset about it," Pierce said.

His 2005 GMC Sierra was so badly damaged his insurance company declared it a total loss. Then he learned the shop's insurance had lapsed.

"The shop not having insurance is a big disappointment,' Pierce said.

O'Steen drove his truck from St. Johns County to Duval. The accident took place on J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The FHP report states the truck hit a sign, bounced off a guard rail and landed on the opposite side of the road. The mechanic was arrested on DUI and drug possession charges. FHP reported O'Steen had Xanax and half a gram of heroin.

Terry Pilinko is owner of the repair shop. He apologized for the incident and he was heartbroken.

Pilinko said O' Steen claimed he had a dentist appointment and left after he had finished a repair job. He said did not know he had taken his customer's vehicle.

"We did not give him permission to take the truck," Pilinko said.

He couldn't explain why he had no insurance except to say it lapsed. He said he will work it out with the Pierce family.

Pierce has since purchased a new truck and said this experience has changed how he does business with any repair shop.

"We will definitely check to see if the business is insured," he said.

Businesses that take possession of someone's personal property should have Bailee Insurance. It covers damage or destruction of someone's property while it is in their possession.

As a consumer, you should ask for proof of insurance before you sign a work order. You can stipulate to the business that only so many miles can be added to the odometer if the vehicle has to be test driven.

