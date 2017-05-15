Daily's Place construction inching closer to completion

Photo Courtesy: Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The construction of Daily's Place is nearly complete.

Most of the remaining work includes the final finishes, as crews have completed the seat installation inside of the amphitheater.

The Jaguars told First Coast News that Daily's Place is on track for the soft opening shows of Tedeschi Trucks Band (May 27) and Train/O.A.R./Natasha Bedingfield (May 28).

Those two acts will be followed by the grand opening of Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds (May 30).

As previously reported, the covered flex field at Daily's Place will be completed approximately six weeks later in time for the opening of training camp in mid-July.

