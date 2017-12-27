Customs and Border Protection rescue three, including child, near Mayport

(Photo: Ferrell, Jordan)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was able to rescue two adults and one child after their vessel was flooded on December 26.

According to a release from the agency, the three people were found stranded on the jetty near the Mayport inlet while agents were patrolling the area around 10:40 a.m.

Agents were able to get their boat within three feet of the jetty and send out rescue lines. One of the adults suffered cuts on their legs and feet but were treated by a crew member upon rescue.

“Our Agents are trained to the highest standards, and on days like this, that pays off. The conditions were daunting, but they were able to get these people to safety,” said Director Jesse Wozniak of the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch.

All rescued persons were transported to the Mayport Coast Guard Station, approximately one mile away.

(Photo: Ferrell, Jordan)

