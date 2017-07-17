JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry stood before City Council members on Monday to unveil his budget, calling for 100 new police officers and 42 new firefighters.

"Our highest priority as a city is the safety for our people," Curry said.

In response, JSO Sheriff Mike Williams said the additional officers will help ramp up police service and help reduce crime in the city.

"If you put those officers in the right place at the right time, have them doing the right things, absolutely it equals less crime," Williams said.

Curry's budget also calls for 42 new firefighters and two new fire stations, one that will be near the University of North Florida and the other near Cecil Field.

READ MORE: Public safety, infrastructure upgrades pillars of Jacksonville Mayor's new budget

"These extra firefighters will ease some of the burden that puts on the Chiefs in the morning to keep everything covered," said Randy Wyse, the president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

Wyse said the increase would help make a huge difference on the First Coast, especially when it comes to the opioid fight.

"The areas they're going are very hot areas as it relates to opioid calls, so that will help them a lot," he said.

"It's a good day, not only for JSO, but also for the community," Sheriff Williams added.

