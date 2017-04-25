Crews with the St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) and the St. Augustine Fire Department are battling a brush fire in the North Prairie Lakes Drive neighborhood off of CR-214 near I-95.

SJCFR said the was reported around 4:45 p.m. and started in a residential area. Crews say it may have started because of a trash burn.

The fire came within 50 feet of homes, but quick response from crews prevented any damage, SJCFR said.

Crews are now working to contain the fire.

