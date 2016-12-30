Crews work to put out fire in shared kitchen for food trucks in Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Woodstock neighborhood after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Friday morning.
The blaze started near the intersection of McDuff Avenue and Beaver Street, firefighters said.
Crews told First Coast News that the building served as a shared kitchen for several food trucks in the area.
There were no injuries.
Hearing it was a shared kitchen for several food trucks in the area pic.twitter.com/ezwfw0nxaI— Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) December 30, 2016
