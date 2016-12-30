WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Crews work to put out fire in shared kitchen for food trucks in Woodstock

Anthony Austin anchors. 12/30/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 5:24 PM. EST December 30, 2016

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Woodstock neighborhood after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Friday morning.

The blaze started near the intersection of McDuff Avenue and Beaver Street, firefighters said.

Crews told First Coast News that the building served as a shared kitchen for several food trucks in the area.

There were no injuries.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories