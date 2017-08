St. Johns County Fire Rescue (Photo: Courtesy of St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department has responded to a house fire that's burning in the Nocatee area Thursday night.

Crews were called out to a home on Kenmore Avenue.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, but crews are reporting heavy smoke from the fire.

