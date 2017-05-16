Crews making some headway on containing West Mims Fire

Aerial photos show the spread of the West Mims fire PHOTO: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge

Crews are slowly starting to gain ground on the West Mims fire at the Florida/Georgia border, but they are hoping those gains are not just temporary.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had scorched 152,231 acres and is 18% contained, the US Fish & Wildlife Service said.

#WestMimsFire at Okefenokee NWR is now 152,231 acres 18% contained and 944 personnel are assigned to the fire #GAfire #FLfire pic.twitter.com/WsnCFykziR — USFWS Fire SE (@USFWSFireSE) May 16, 2017

Nearly 950 personnel from at least 36 states are assigned to fight the fire.

Fire crews say there was no new fire activity over the past 24 hours and better conditions have helped crews reinforce and mop up fire lines, particularly on the southern half of the fire.

However, there is concern the high temperatures, combined with low humidity and gusty winds, could allow for the fire to spread further.

Air quality is not expected to be a significant issue Tuesday.

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge:

 The refuge remains closed.

 Main Entrance (Suwannee Canal Recreation Area, Folkston): closed

 Secondary East Entrance (Kingfisher Landing, between Folkston and Waycross): open - day use only Note: Wilderness Canoe overnight stops are closed.  North Entrance (Okefenokee Swamp Park, Waycross): open

 West Entrance (Stephen C. Foster State Park, Fargo): closed

 Secondary West Entrance (Suwannee River Sill, Fargo): closed

© 2017 WTLV-TV