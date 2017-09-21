Crews: 1 person receives burns during house fire in Northwest Jacksonville

At least one person has been hospitalized after a house fire broke out in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday night.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to the scene around 8:18 p.m. at the 9100 block of 2nd Ave.
Crews told First Coast News that the fire started inside the bathroom from a burning candle. They said the home didn't have power at the time.
During the fire, one man received second-to-third degree burns to the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews are still on the scene as of 9 p.m.
