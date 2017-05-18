Deputy saves person, family cat from burning home in St. Johns County

A deputy just starting his shift saved a resident and a family cat from a burning home after a barn caught a house on fire in St. Johns County off County Road 13A Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Kyle Cubbedge was in the area of the 500 block of C.R. 13A when the call about the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. He was diverted to the blaze and saw someone trying in vain to put out a barn on fire.

The sheriff's office says he then heard about someone in a nearby house that caught fire who couldn't get out on their own. Cubbedge rushed into the home and got the person out safely, but then heard about a family pet still inside the house.

With the home filling up with smoke, Cubbedge ran back inside and brought a cat out to safety, authorities say.

When St. Johns County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, they saved the burning home, which was built back in the 1800s.

Two barns were on fire when emergency responders got to the scene and the attic of the home was burning. Firefighters went into the home and put the fire in the attic out then extinguished a small brush fire and the two burning barns, officials say.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

