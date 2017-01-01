Couple welcomes first baby born at Jacksonville hospital in 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A local family welcomed a bouncing baby girl at exactly 12:03 Sunday morning making her the first baby to be born in the New Year here in Jacksonville, at last check.



New parents, Cindy and Lee Martin welcomed daughter Everly Rose Martin into the world at Baptist Medical Center South at New Years morning, 12:03 a.m. 2017



According to Cindy Martin, it was a whirlwind kind of birth.



“ I was in the middle of pushing while the countdown was going on so it was probably a little bit extra incentive to push through and get it over it”



At 8 pounds 14 ounces---The Martins weren’t expecting their little bundle of joy for another week or so, --- but she had other plans said Lee martin after his wife’s water brok on Saturday morning December 31.st



“I was right there not knowing what year our daughter was going to be born in so it was totally wild umm 2016 would have been great for the tax deduction but to be the first of the year in the area was pretty great.”



Meet Everly Rose 🌹 first baby born in 2017 at Baptist Heath to first time parents Cindy and Lee Martin. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0oOsJ7yYWw — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) January 1, 2017

New year, new baby and a knack for celebrating with a bang, Just like her parents…



“we got married on the 4th of july and we had fire works for ours so it’s only fitting we have fireworks for her haha.”



First Coast News reached out to St, Vincent's, UF Health and Memorial, all of whom did not have a baby born before 12:03 a.m.