Couple agrees to tie the knot in a Jumbo (Shrimp) engagement

Even though Saturday night's Jumbo Shrimp game was rained out, there was still something to cheer for; a jumbo engagement.

Army veteran Chase Bernardi and his now fiancé Shavon Sirmones are celebrating after getting engaged at Saturday’s Jumbo shrimp game.

Even though the game was rained out the couple says they can now weather any storm that comes their way.

After dating for nearly a year, Bernardi says he was ready to pop the question.

Since both Bernardi and Sirmones are big sports fans he figured why not at the baseball grounds?

“She had her head buried in my chest afterward. Everybody was like show us the ring,” said Bernadi.

See, Bernardi told Sirmones that he was being honored as the Veteran of the Day.

He completed three tours in Iraq and Kuwait.

“Finding out that it wasn’t about him. I was shocked like I put my face on his chest because I was crying I couldn’t believe it, it took me a while and even now I’m still shocked,” said Sirmones.

The couple says they are excited to start planning a wedding.



