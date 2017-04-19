Corrine Brown's daughter files motion to invoke Fifth Amendment right at trial

Rep. Corrine Brown speaks on the steps of the Capitol (Photo: Rep. Corrine Brown/Flickr)

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's daughter filed a motion in court Wednesday to quash the trial subpoena and invoke her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination at her mother's trial beginning next week.

The court documents say Shantrel Brown, Corrine's daughter, is a non-party witness who was on the federal prosecution's list of people to call to the stand. Documents filed say that if she's called to testify she'll invoke her Fifth Amendment right and remain silent in response to any government questions.

Her mother is charged in a 22-count indictment alleging fraud and accusing her of using a charity ostensibly for college scholarships as her own personal slush fund. She's accused of taking $800,000 from the charity along with her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons.

Simmons changed his plea to guilty and will testify against his former boss at trial.

Shantrel Brown is invoking her right to give testimony that may expose her to a criminal charge.

