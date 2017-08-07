Corrine Brown Trial: No decision made in Brown's motions for acquittal or new trial

Corrine Brown speaking Tuesday to First Coast News. (Photo: FCN) (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The decision as to whether or not former Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown will receive an acquittal or new trial in her federal fraud case has not been made.

Judge Timothy Corrigan announced in federal court Monday that he is taking the arguments from both Brown's defense team and federal prosecutors into consideration.

Brown was found guilty of 18 of 22 felony counts in May, including conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, lying on financial disclosure forms, impeding IRS tax laws and filing false tax returns.

A 12-member jury found her guilty of using a bogus charity, One Door for Education, as a personal slush fund. Out of the $833,000 raised, only $1,200 was made available for student scholarships. Brown was also found guilty of lying on her tax forms.

In June, Brown's defense attorney James W. Smith III and federal prosecutors argued back and forth about whether or not she deserves either an acquittal or a new trial, a final attempt at keeping Brown out of jail.

Brown's motion for an acquittal argues that the testimonies of Ronnie Simmons, her former chief of staff, and Carla Wiley, the president of One Door for Education, did not fault Brown for any wrongdoing. Instead, only Simmons and Wiley admitted guilt in court. The motion also argues that there wasn't any evidence in the case that showed Brown intended to commit fraud.

However, prosecutors responded and said the motion overlooks the evidence:

"[Brown's] motion overlooks... extensive proof that [she] intentionally participated in a three-year scheme to syphon cash from the coffers of the bogus charity One Door for Education... fails to acknowledge that... she directed [Simmons] to give her ccash that she raised for One Door... ignores compelling evidence that she knowingly and intentionally lied on her [tax returns]."

Brown also filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that Judge Timothy Corrigan didn't make a proper basis when it came to removing a juror from the deliberation process. During deliberations, a juror reportedly made comments about how the Holy Spirit told him Brown was innocent. As a result, Corrigan dismissed the juror stating the Holy Spirit was "an external force."

Brown's lawyers argue that his comments were made on his own accord and weren't influenced by an "external force." However, prosecutors responded and said the juror didn't base his decision on the evidence and facts presented in the case as required by law.

