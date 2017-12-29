Corrine Brown files last-ditch effort to remain free

Corrine Brown, former congresswoman, outside of court. (Photo: Dial, Steven)

Just minutes before 5 p.m. Friday, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown filed a motion with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to remain out of prison pending appeal.

The motion is her last legal effort to remain free before having to report to the Bureau of Prisons at noon on Jan. 29.

Friday's filing asserts that the judge in Brown's case, District Judge Timothy Corrigan, erred when he removed a juror who said a "Higher Power" had told him Brown was innocent. Corrigan determined the juror was ignoring instructions to only consider courtroom testimony and evidence and to disregard "outside influences."

Brown plans to make the juror's removal the centerpiece of her appeal of her conviction. But Corrigan ruled that issue was not substantive enough issue to justify her remaining free on bond pending appeal. The appellate court could reverse Corrigan, but only if it finds he made an error of law.

Friday's filing calls Corrigan's decision "reversible error." It says the judge's decision to call Juror 13 out for questioning even though he "was not interfering with deliberations" according to another juror, was a mistake that led to others.

Brown's lawyers added, "Neither the Government nor the District Court cited a single case which has found that a juror's personal prayer life before or after or during deliberations could be the basis of a finding of good cause to dismiss a juror."

They also argued that concluding a "higher power" was an "outside influence" was wrong. Citing Corinthians 3:16, the filing said "Anyone familiar with the Bible would know that the Holy Spirit is an indwelling spirit, not an external force."

Brown was convicted in May along with former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and his ex-girlfriend Carla Wiley of using a fake charity as a personal slush fund. In early December, Corrigan sentenced Brown to 5 years in prison, Simmons to 4 and Wiley to 21 months. All must report to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 29.

© 2017 WTLV-TV