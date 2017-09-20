Corrine Brown defends applying for FEMA aid: 'I'm a taxpayer like everyone else'

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was spotted at FEMA headquarters, Wednesday, while applying for federal assistance.

The viewer who called First Coast News was upset that Brown, who was convicted of felony charges in 2017, would apply for financial help from the government.

Brown defended her actions Wednesday night, saying she has the right to apply for FEMA assistance as a Duval County taxpayer.

First Coast News reporter Brittany Dionne spoke exclusively to Brown, who says there's nothing wrong with her applying for assistance.

"I don't think it's anything for anyone to get the services that their tax dollars available to them," Brown said.

We spoke to Brown at her home on the Northside of Jacksonville. She said her river-front home was damaged during Hurricane Irma.

"Serious damage," Brown said. "My house flooded. I can't stay there. I haven't stayed there. The scent (sic) is really bad. In fact, this pole- I had no electricity until Sunday."

Brown said she does have insurance.

"I do have flood insurance," she said, "I have homeowners, but they all work together."

Yet, Brown said she wants to make sure she's covered.

"Of course having been on the committee, I know all of the services that are available to the people in the community," Brown said.

Since the early 90's, Brown served as a congresswoman on numerous committees.

In 2016, Brown was indicted on felony fraud charges including fraud, tax evasion, and public corruption. Months later, she lost her seat in the August primary election.

In May of 2017, Brown was convicted and is awaiting sentencing scheduled for November.

Despite making a six-figure salary while in Congress, Brown has been very vocal about her legal expenses and financial troubles.

We reached out to FEMA to find out who is eligible for assistance.

Representative Gary Petty told First Coast News that anyone can apply for financial aid with FEMA. The salary of the applicant is not factored into who receives benefits.

Petty said an inspector goes out to the applicants home to make the determination if a residence is livable.

If the residence is livable, and the applicant still needs assistance, they will likely be encouraged to take out a Small Business Association loan.

The SBA loan, like FEMA assistance, does not have an income requirement. The borrower of the SBA loan would be required to repay the loan plus interest.

Brown has just begun the process to receive FEMA aid. Whether she gets financial assistance has not been determined. She encouraged everyone in the community to apply for FEMA assistance

If you would like to apply for FEMA aid, reps say it's quicker to go to the headquarters located at 1516 Atlantic Blvd. in San Marco from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Or you can apply online by clicking here.



