Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and a friend outside the courthouse Wednesday morning. Her trial is set to start in the afternoon. (Photo: Joe Massa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Federal prosecutors in the Corrine Brown fraud and corruption trial are expected to wrap up their case Thursday morning. Her defense team's presentation could be a very short one.

This follows a dramatic day of testimony Wednesday when the former congresswman's longtime chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, testified that the congresswoman was actively involved and indeed directed funds from a bogus charity, One Door for Education, be directed to her personal accounts.

Brown has numerous times said she intends to testify in her own defense and she is likely to take the stand Thursday afternoon.

Brown is one of a handful of people that is on a new list presented by defense attorneys Thursday, which also includes University of North Florida president and former Jacksonville mayor John Delaney. It is possible the defense could rest today.

The former congresswoman is facing 22 counts of a 24 count indictment with charges relating to using One Door as a personal slush fund and tax evasion. If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 357 years in prison.

Brown has maintained her innocence throughout. Her attorney has made the case that Simmons and One Door head Carla Wiley (Simmons' girlfriend) directed the scheme and that Brown was unaware.

