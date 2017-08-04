Corrine Brown cancels fundraising event, says more time is needed for ticket sales

Corrine Brown speaking Tuesday to First Coast News. (Photo: FCN) (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown unexpectedly canceled a fundraising event on Friday just days before her legal team will be back in front of a federal judge.

"Having gone through this criminal justice system, it is just so unfair," Brown said in an interview Friday. "What's your recourse? To come up with money through your retirement or sell your property."

Brown said she had to do that. She said she sold a beach house she owned with her brother to fund legal expenses.

Now, through the Corrine Brown Legal Expense Trust, she's trying to raise a million dollars.

"I don't know that I need a million," she said. "Maybe $900,000 or something."

Brown had been advertising Praise with a Purpose, a fundraiser at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Shirley Caesar scheduled for Sunday night.

She canceled the concert citing weather concerns. The concert has been rescheduled for September. She said all tickets will be honored or refunded.

In an interview with First Coast News, Brown said ticket sales were ticking up, but she couldn't say how many tickets had been sold.

"I think maybe I needed more time too," she said.

Brown says she's already spent half a million dollars on legal fees.

"When you have your head in the lion's mouth, you better ease it out," she said.

