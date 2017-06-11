Conversation: History of Klu Klux Klan in Jacksonville

PHOTO: AP

A Jacksonville professor embarks on a fascinating journey to learn about the history of the Klu Klux Klan in Jacksonville.

FSCJ English professor, Tim Gilmore, is taking a look back at some of the most turbulent times in the River City's history.



In a seven-part series posted to his website, jaxpsychogeo.com, Gilmore tells several stories, from the 1964 bombing of the childhood home of the first African- American boy to integrate Lackawanna Elementary School.

Donal Godfrey was just 6-years-old at the time. Gilmore tracked him down in Liberia, Africa, where he lives.

Another story in the series is that of a heated confrontation between Klan members and 300 protesters in front of the Jacksonville courthouse.



Gilmore says the group of protesters sent Klan members running for hiding places.

Gilmore, a Jacksonville native, is hosting an event to talk about these stories and much more he says it's important to know our history to understand where we are and how we can do better moving forward.

Event:

Tuesday, June 13

Coniferous Cafe downtown Jacksonville

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

