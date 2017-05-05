Wake Up & WIN on Good Morning Jacksonville

Wake up with Good Morning Jacksonville for a chance to WIN Florida Lottery prize packs.

Reel in the big bucks with First Coast News and the Florida Lottery!

Wake up and WIN on Good Morning Jacksonville all week, starting Monday, May 8th!

Watch NBC 12/ABC 25 between 6:00 and 7:00 am for the 'Florida Lottery Word of the Day' and text it to 25543 before 5:00pm that day.

Daily winners receive a book of Florida Lottery Grouper scratch-off tickets and a grand prize winner will receive a 55" LED HDTV.

WTLV/WJXX Florida Lottery Grouper

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WJXX/WTLV Florida Lottery Grouper Watch To Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in Florida and Georgia: Florida: Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Union; Georgia: Brantley, Charlton, Camden, Glynn, Pierce or Ware, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WJXX & WTLV (collectively, “Sponsors”), Gannett Co., Inc., Florida Lottery, and each of their respective affiliated companies, contractors, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter

The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) May 8, 2017 and end at 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) Friday, May 12, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Text Message Entry: Watch WTLV/WJXX’S newscast each weekday (Monday through Friday) from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) to 7:00 a.m. (E.T.) for the “Florida Lottery Word Of The Day” to be announced within Good Morning Jacksonville newscast. Then send a text message to 25543 with that day’s Florida Lottery Word Of The Day in the body of the text message. Entrants have until 5:00 pm each weekday to text that day’s Florida Lottery Word Of the Day to enter the Sweepstakes. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas.



Maximum one (1) entry per person per day. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection.

Daily Winners. Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period after 4:00 p.m. (E.T.) one (1) daily winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries that correctly identified that day’s Florida Lottery Word of the Day, subject to verification of eligibility. There will be five (5) Daily Winners during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prizes and Odds.

Daily Prizes

(150) $2 Florida Lottery ‘Grouper’ Scratch-Off tickets (Value $300)

Grand Prize

1 55” LED HDTV

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Each Daily Prize Winner will be notified by text at the time and date they are selected and identified. All winners must respond to the notification within forty‐eight (48) hours. Failure to respond to the winner notification within such time period, or return of a phone notification as may result in disqualification of the winner, forfeiture of his/her interest in all prizes and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at First Coast News, 1070 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). At the time of claiming the prize, each winner must provide Sponsor with the full, legal name and address of the winner. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prizes are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, or misdirected entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP/phone account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP/phone account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP/phone account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The WJXX/WTLV/Florida Lottery: Watch To Win is sponsored by WJXX-TV and WTLV-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 10, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit firstcoastnews.com or send a self‐addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules Florida Lottery Watch and Win Sweepstakes. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Trent Gilbreath at 904-633-8876.

© 2017 WTLV-TV