First Coast Sings Contest

Love to sing? Are you in an acappella group of greatness?
Showcase your talent and enter to WIN a chance to open for powerhouse acappella group VOCALOSITY at the Florida Theatre.
VOCALOSITY is the all-new live concert event from the creative mind behind Pitch Perfect.
To enter First Coast Sings, upload a 1-2 minute video of your group singing any contemporary song and email it to info@VocalosityOnTour.com
3 finalists will be chosen and their videos will be judged by the creative team of VOCALOSITY. Deadline to enter is Monday, January 23 at 4pm.
For more info, visit: http://floridatheatre.com/event/vocalosity/
Vocalosity - "Fix You" by Coldplay
