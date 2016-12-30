WTLV
Close

First Coast Sings Contest

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 6:43 PM. EST December 30, 2016

Love to sing? Are you in an acappella group of greatness?

Showcase your talent and enter to WIN a chance to open for powerhouse acappella group VOCALOSITY at the Florida Theatre.

VOCALOSITY is the all-new live concert event from the creative mind behind Pitch Perfect.

To enter First Coast Sings, upload a 1-2 minute video of your group singing any contemporary song and email it to info@VocalosityOnTour.com

3 finalists will be chosen and their videos will be judged by the creative team of VOCALOSITY. Deadline to enter is Monday, January 23 at 4pm.

For more info, visit: http://floridatheatre.com/event/vocalosity/

Vocalosity - "Fix You" by Coldplay


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories