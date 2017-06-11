WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

First Coast Living's Summer Staycation Sweepstakes

Enter to win a summer stay-cation to experience all St. Augustine has to offer! Watch First Coast Living Friday at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12 for a chance to win.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 4:56 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

Sometimes a staycation is just what the doctor ordered!

First Coast Living is giving away a summer getaway for two to Florida's Historic Coast, beautiful St. Augustine!

The prize pack includes a one-night stay at the Wyndham Sebastian St. Augustine, tickets to the Alligator Farm, 3-day passes on the Old Town Trolley Sightseeing Tour, and tickets to the St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum.

Watch First Coast Living Friday at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12 for the Word of the Day and text it to 25543 for a chance to win. Must be 18 to enter.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories