DAYTONA Sweepstakes - Sports Final

Rev up your engines, First Coast!
The Subway Firecracker 250 and Coke Zero 400 is coming to DAYTONA and First Coast Sports is giving away free passes.
Watch 'Sports Final' Sunday night following First Coast News at 11:00 and watch for the Word of the Day. Text it to 25543 before Tuesday at 3:00 for a chance at tickets. Must be 18 to enter and come by First Coast News to pick up your prize.
To learn more about the event, please visit their website.
Get to texting and good luck!
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs