Wawa to hire 200 employees for its northeast Florida stores

Wawa will be opening the first northeast Florida stores in a few months and to prepare it will be hosting two job fairs to fill positions for those stores.

Wawa is looking for Customer Service Supervisors, Night Supervisors, and Customer Service Associates.

It is recommended that prospective candidates that have prior restaurant/retain experience apply to the career site prior to attending the hiring fair. People with retail or food service experience are invited to apply for Customer Service Associate positions with salaries up to $13.50 an hour. Anyone with additional supervisory experience is encouraged to apply for the Night Supervisor Positions which offer salaries up to $16 an hour.

Friday, September 29 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Homewood Suites by Hilton

10434 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

Tuesday, October 3 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Homewood Suites by Hilton

10434 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

© 2017 WTLV-TV