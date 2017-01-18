Starbucks coming to Publix; Jax will have to wait a bit

Image provided by Publix

You can now drink your favorite Starbucks beverage while you shop at Publix! ... In just four stores in the southeast.

And none are in our area.

But if you're in Winter Park, Fla., Charlotte, N.C.or Tampa you'll be able to a flat white (or whatever your drink is) before you head to the Publix Bakery.

It seems the stores that have a Starbucks inside them were built recently.

Dwaine Stevens is the Media Relations Manager for Publix's Jacksonville Division and he says there are no plans to bring Starbucks to any First Coast Publix stores.

"We are always looking for new opportunities to enhance our customers' shopping experience by providing the products and services they desire," he says via an emailed statement.

But if you're up for a road trip, here's the list of stores with a Starbucks inside:

- Ballantyne Town Center: 11222 Providence Road West, Charlotte, N.C. 28277

- Gandy Shopping Center: 3615 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, Fla. 33611

- Winter Park Village: 440 North Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, Fla. 32789

- Miller Street: 34 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27194

(© 2017 WTLV)