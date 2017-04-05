SATSUMA, Fla. -- The Affordable Care Act requires insurance plans cover children up to the age of 26 under their parents plan. So why does one plan, offered by the U.S. Military for veterans families, seemingly violate the law better known as "Obamacare"?

"Why do we lose health care at 23 and everybody else keeps it to 26?" Navy Veteran Ronald Aycock of Satsuma asks?

Aycock's health insurance plan through TRICARE covered his wife and two sons until last fall.

"TRICARE has overlooked us." Aycock told First Coast News.

Chief Kevin Dwyer, spokesperson for TRICARE told First Coast News via e-mail:

"The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148), which became law in March 2010, requires civilian health plans providing medical coverage to children to make that coverage available until the child turns 26 years of age. The Affordable Care Act did not give the Department of Defense the authority to offer this benefit through TRICARE."

TRICARE currently covers eligible dependent children to the age of 21, or to the age 23 if enrolled full time at an accredited institution of higher education and reliant on the sponsor for more than 50% of their financial support.

Coverage under TRICARE ends on the child's 23rd birthday or at the end of that school year, whichever comes first, at which time they may purchase TRICARE Young Adult."

Dwyer said there are 39,000 dependents now enrolled in the program.

"If I had been told in 2010 that my dependents would drop off at 23 we would have made more provisions," said Aycock

"We did not know." he said.

Aycock said when he inquired about the cost of TRICARE for young adults, the premium was $250 a month for his son Alex.

He believes this is unfair to the veterans who served this country and wants the law changed.

"I want my son's health care restored and for the 18 year old I don't want it to go away at 23," he said.

He has expressed his concerns to Florida Congressman Ted Yoho and said his staff is working on it.

Aycock is hoping to get the attention of other lawmakers.

"I am going to keep saying it until it is fixed or somebody tell me don't say it no more," he said.

