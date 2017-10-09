WTLV
Top 5 reasons JEA adjusted water bills this year

We found more than 15,000 adjustments were made to the tune of $832,000.

Julia Jenae, WTLV 1:12 AM. EDT October 10, 2017

JEA credited nearly $1 million to customers in the form of water bill refunds in 2017. 

Utility data obtained by First Coast News showed over 15,500 received adjustments totaling $832,000. 

READ MORE: On Your Side: JEA has credited nearly $1 million to water customers in 2017

Plumbing work is number one reason customers received a credit, according to JEA media relations manager Gerri Boyce. Forty two percent of the adjusted bills were due to a plumber making a repair and water from the leak not going down the sewer. 

Thirty percent of the credits were to customers with an 'extreme use' issue, Boyce said, like a large leak. Customers were charged the next lower tier for the water used. 

Twenty-five percent were given a 'pool fill' credit for sewer charges equal to the size of their pool that was filled. 

Remaining adjustments were for times a JEA employee found a leak near the meter and determined it to be JEA's responsibility. 

Re-billing accounted for .05 percent of the adjustments.

JEA also offered a one-time adjustment due to a customer with a leak or extremely high usage for .16 percent of customers. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


