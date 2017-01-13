'This is really a joyous outcome': Past investigators happy Baby Kamiyah found safe

Kamiyah Mobley went missing on July 10, 1998 after a woman posed as a nurse and abducted her from a local hospital. She was just a few hours old. The Missing Child Report describes the suspect, police ID'd as Gloria Williams.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from a Jacksonville hospital just hours after being born in the Summer of 1998. And in the Winter of 2017, she was found. This case has affected so many in the community - particularly in law enforcement and child protection circles.

It's hard to overstate just how all-consuming this case was when it was first reported and investigated. Police detectives chased more than 2,000 leads and traveled as far as Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico.

Most of those working back then have long since retired. But Kamiyah Mobley is a name they'll never forget.

On Friday, Sheriff Mike Williams praised the work of his cold case squad for chasing down the tip that found Kamiyah Mobley.

But the tip itself came from a hotline created by Jacksonville attorney Jay Howell. The former national director of the Center for Missing and Exploited Children says they created a hotline to connect with ordinary people.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director George Leuders was in charge of coordinating the investigation. He has not forgotten the intensity of the search.

"You could not turn anywhere in the City of Jacksonville or the surrounding area during this time," Leuders says. "You'd see somebody pushing a baby in a stroller [and] you would stop and look to see if it resembled Kamiyah's composite. It was just automatic."

He says he and others had lost hope she'd be found alive.

"This is really a joyous outcome," he says.

This is not the oldest hospital abduction case. Howell recalled the case of Carlina White, abducted from a New York hospital as an infant. She eventually solved her own kidnapping when she realized the woman who raised her was in fact her abductor.

That woman was sentenced to 23 years in prison - one for every year the girl was missing.

