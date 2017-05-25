Street sweepers in Springfield left mud in road and on cars, residents were not notified in advance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For more than a year, Springfield residents have been working with the Jacksonville Public Works Department to resolve a simple problem, but it has yet to do so.

Like most urban neighborhoods, parking in Springfield is done on the street.

Christina Parrish Stone is executive director of Preservation and Revitalization Council, Inc.

"I'm not happy," she said, "because of that we've been asking the city to create a schedule so we can notify people when to move their vehicles."

Stone was part of the ongoing talks with the city when promises were made.

"We had some commitments from the city that they would handle street cleaning differently in our neighborhood and they did not live up to their commitment," Stone said.

On Your Side obtained a chain of emails between the city and the Springfield community.

" In fact, the main purpose of street sweeping is to keep pollutants out of the storm drain system," wrote James Carroll. "It removes pollutants from the gutter such as litter, leaves, dirt, and bacteria. Street Sweeping prevents these contaminants from being washed into our waterways. Street sweeping isn’t based solely on aesthetics."

"This is one of those services that our tax dollars pay for," Stone said.

In another email there was a solution offered:

1. Public Works will sweep the Springfield community on non-collections days. (No sweeping Tuesdays and Thursdays)

2. On a trial basis, Public Works will address one small quadrant in the Springfield community (South/West) by sweeping one side of the streets (north and east) and (south and west) with advance notice.

3. As Public Works continues to works diligently to overcome our daily challenges to meet the need of our customers we will notify the Springfield Preservation Council in advance of our scheduled sweeping dates. Springfield Preservation Council to be responsible for notifying the residence.

"And when they bring those sweepers out and all those crews out and instead of cleaning it they make a bigger mess than before - that is troubling to me," she said.

Stone pointed to the streaks of mud in the roads and on the cars.

"A lot of it ended up on people's cars so now only is our streets dirty now we have to wash our cars when we get home from work tonight," she said.

"Thank you for bringing this issue to my attention and I will address it," Public Works Director John Pappas said via email. "I am getting with staff to determine how best to address the issue that you experienced today along with the coordination component of the Street Sweeping effort… something I thought had been resolved. "

"This seems like one they should be able to address," Stone said.

