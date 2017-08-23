Southside residents upset because postal service has yet to replace damaged mailboxes

"And they have not done anything to maintain them," said Joan Farmer.

Farmer has lived in the community of duplexes since 1987. She loves her home but said recently her days are filled with frustration.

"It is getting very frustrating," said Farmer, " it is a major frustration because I can't get my mail. "

The cluster mailbox unit that serves her and at least seven other families has been missing since May, around Memorial Day.

"They keep talking about replacing it and it hasn't happened yet and this is August," she said.

The cluster mailbox was damaged and rusted out. After it fell over the postal service took it out of service.

She said it left her with two simple options.

"I can't do that everyday to get my mail or even every other day to get my mail," she said.

Her other option, said Farmer, is to sit by the window and when the mailman drives through the neighborhood flag him down. He just may have her mail on his truck.

"The mailman has complained until he is blue in the face because his customers are not getting their mail," said Farmer.

She said it has delayed her getting mail regarding her health; Farmer is recovering from a stroke.

"It has been very difficult," she said, "Especially when I have been something regarding my health insurance or regarding reports from tests I have had."

The postal service has replaced some of the aging mailboxes in her community but has yet to say if and when hers will be replaced.

"Bottom line is they ought to be having this fixed, I mean, three months, this is ridiculous it is going into four months," said Farmer.

On Your Side contacted the postal service to find out why it is taking so long to replace the cluster mailbox in Farmer's community.

Twana Barber at the Dallas, Tx. office looked into the issue and provided this statement:

“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the damaged Cluster Box Unit (CBU) at this location. Local postal officials have taken steps to address the situation and a new CBU will be installed as soon as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to successfully resolve this situation. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, there are a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.“

