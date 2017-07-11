Security experts warn of 'smishing' scams that target texts

(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For decades, security experts have warned consumers about phishing scams in emails. Now, they are warning folks about a new scam that targets its victims through text messages called "smishing."

Experts said 90 percent of text messages are opened within 15 minutes after being received, which makes it ideal for scammers. Additionally, they said folks are more trusting of text messages over emails, as well, which makes them more vulnerable.

These smishing messages could come in the form of your favorite store, your bank or your credit card company.

Experts have provided the following safety tips to keep you from becoming a smishing victim:

Don't respond to text messages requesting private or personal information

Don't respond to what looks like a phony cell phone number

Never call a phone number from an unknown sender

Smishing scams have been around since 2008, but experts say they're becoming more prevalent, even popping up in some apps.

