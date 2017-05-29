Report shows red flags about Camden fire department as early as 2013

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A July 2013 Camden County paper documents issues with maintenance and turnover inside the county's fire department. Then and now, firefighters say they have concerns about keeping the public safe.

"When I left, I could not in clear conscience let these guys be driving around without someone speaking for them," said Pete Koerner who was quoted in the article. He left Camden Fire in 2013 after 4 years of working with them.

"There's been maintenance issues for as long as I can remember," Koerner said.

The concerns were published after a report from the Center for Public Safety Management was released.

It said the department had "implemented best practices" and "overall was capable," but made a number of recommendations.

The report suggested the department developing a plan for refurbishing or replacing fire stations, develop a capital replacement program for vehicles and conducting a comprehensive review of call processing times.

"Something has got to change at the county level," Koerner said.

Camden Fire says it's replaced four fire engines and refurbished some ambulances, a cost of $2.3 million to the county.

The also say they're instituted new programs for employees to curb their turnover rate.

"I think it's important to see if there's anything there that we can correct and fix," said Steve Howard, County Administrator.

Last week, Howard once again asked for a review of the department. A contract with an auditor is supposed to be signed this week.

"I think because of a culture of incompetence and indifference that's been established and sustained by the county manager and his department heads, the citizens of this county are paying for services they're just not getting," Koerner said.

Koerner said he hopes the newest findings regarding his former department will continue to prompt improvements in public safety.

