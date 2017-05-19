Protect your children: Lock up your guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five children have been shot in Jacksonville since the beginning of the year.

Two of those shooting occurred within the last week. That includes a child as young as 3 years old.

It's because of the recent shootings involving children that Green Acres Sporting Goods will be giving locks away for free through the end of next week.

With young kids at home, Green Acres manager and gun owner Ziadeh Farhat says there's absolutely no reason to not lock up a gun.

"You can't assume anything, you just have to have them locked up because anything can happen like that," said Farhat.

Mini-safes are an easy way to keep kids from guns. There are key lock safes, car safes, and safes guarded by keypads. Large safes can store multiple guns.

There are cheaper options, like trigger and cable locks.

Mini-safes run anywhere between $30 to $300. Gun locks are as cheap as $7.

"It's ridiculous. You know, if you own guns you should know where they are at all times," said Stuart Markman from Starke.

Markman owns up to 75 guns but he also has grandchildren. He locks his weapons in a safe and can't quite fathom why others wouldn't do the same.

"I don't know what the answer is other than get smart. It's a shame," he said.

Farhat stresses that gun ownership should not be taken lightly.

"If you're going to own a firearm, it's a tremendous responsibility and you need to take it very very seriously, follow the law and just take all the precautions, especially if you've got young kids in the house," said Farhat.

