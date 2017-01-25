Police want voice in body cam policy

A plan to give police a voice in body camera policy is now on the table in union negotiations between the city and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

As First Coast News previously reported, the police union has been lobbying Jacksonville City Councilmembers on the issue of body cams.

At Wednesday’s collective bargaining session, Fraternal Order of Police president Steve Zona made that proposal public.

According to the union’s request, the city and the FOP would have to agree on all policies and procedures relating to body cameras prior to Sheriff Mike Williams’ planned pilot program this spring. The cameras could not be used until both sides were in mutual agreement. The union also asked that the policy include issues of discipline, cost, and the distribution and storage of the data.

The city declined to respond immediately to the union request.

