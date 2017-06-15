On Your Side: Jacksonville convicted contractor faces new charges in Clay County

Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office

A Jacksonville contractor already serving time for grand theft was transported to Clay County's Detention Center Tuesday after accusations he ripped off customers there.

First Coast News first reported on Cary Scott Grimm in mid-October after receiving numerous complaints that Grimm accepted thousands to completed home remodeling work that was not completed.

Grimm was arrested in Duval County on October 28 on several counts of felony grand theft. Grimm was sentenced to 21 months in jail by a Duval County judge in May. The 45-year old operated company Jax Wholesale Kitchen & Bath, LLC from early 2016. He moved to Florida from Michigan according to court records. Customers say he solicited them through ads and in person at the annual Home & Patio show in February 2016. FCN found a trail of nearly 20 customers claiming he took thousands.

Arrest warrants dated June 12 show complaints against Grimm were not limited to Duval County lines.

Grimm has now been charged with two counts of unlicensed contracting. In the arrest warrants, victims told Clay County deputies Grimm took nearly $30,000 in total in March and August of 2016 for incomplete work.

