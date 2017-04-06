Mother wants to know who is using her 4-year old's social security number

IRS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—As the tax season gets into full swing, some taxpayers are hoping it ends soon and with some answers.

The mother of a 4-year-old toddler is upset that someone is using her child's social security number to file his tax return. "The fourth time was devastating," she said.

She's a professional, a single parent, and wants to conceal, but believes experience is too important to keep to herself. "This is a 4-year-old child," she said, "an innocent child."

Jackie, as we'll call her, is upset that her child's social security number has been used with someone else's tax return four consecutive years.

"My son's social security number has been compromised four years in a row," she said, "and they know who is doing it."

Jackie discovered when her CPA tried to file her return and she has been looking for an explanation ever since from the IRS. "The last time called, about two weeks ago I was told by a customer representative that it is the same person," she said.

But confidentiality rules forbid them from telling her who is using her son's social security number.

"We thought the first time it was transposing numbers. The second time really sent us on alert, the third time just furious," said Jackie.

She's reported to the IRS, the FTC and her sheriff's office, but Jackie has yet to find closure.

"I am just at a loss - I am saddened - I am in fear," she said. "I don't know what to do and it is not right." Is it a mistake of someone's repeated use of computer software or is it a crime?

"Whoever is doing it is not supposed to be doing - it is a criminal act," she said.

Attorney Ed Jackson handles tax cases and has seen his share of similar cases. "It happens often but usually with competing parents," he said.

Jackson said given the few facts about this case, it appears that this could be a crime.

"The IRS knows who is filing obviously, who is filing the false claim and should look into it and prosecute," said Jackson.

He suggested Jackie reports it to the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Jackie, who says she feels helpless, just wants it to end.

"I want this to stop," Jackie said. "I want my son not to go have through this again. I don't want to go through it. I fear for his future."

Nadal Yadira is spokesperson for the IRS and said Federal law prohibits her from discussing the specifics of

a taxpayer's case.

She suggested Jackie use a Taxpayer Advocate to be her voice within the IRS and provided that information.

Fort Lauderdale

7850 SW 6th CT., Room 265, Plantation, FL 33324

954-423-7677

855-822-2208

Jacksonville

400 West Bay Street, Room 535A, MSTAS, Jacksonville, FL 32202

904-665-1000

855-822-3414

St. Petersburg

9450 Koger Blvd, St Petersburg, FL 33702

727-318-6178

855-804-3430

Toll-Free Assistance

You can also call the Taxpayer Advocate Service toll-free at 1-877-777-4778, or fill out Form 911, Request for Taxpayer Advocate Service Assistance, and fax or mail it to the address above.

© 2017 WTLV-TV