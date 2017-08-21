JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A company called Golden Pylon has identified several houses for mowing and landscaping by them.

The problem is the property owners have not given this Florida company permission to do anything.

"I did not hire them," said Sylvia Mckay, "I don't know them."

Yet Mckay, who owns a rental house in Arlington, received a certified letter from Golden Pylon warning her to clean up her property.

"I thought it was from the city, but it wasn't, it was from a place Golden Pylon," she said.

The letter instructed her that if she fails to respond in 10 days Golden Pylon will mow and landscape her yard and place a lien on her property.

It happened to retired marine Lynn Fulk who lives in Hawaii. Fulk said he never received the letter.

"I had my house up for sale," he said.

Fulk is been trying to sell his Arlington house. He said it was his realtor who discovered that there are people living in the house and that Golden Pylon placed a lien on his property.

"Someone is trying to take advantage of property owners who are not in the area," he said.

In July, Golden Pylon placed the $6500 lien on Fulk's Arlington house for mowing, landscaping, and labor.

The marine sergeant said it is a complete surprise.

"I never authorized them to go on my property, the realtor never authorized anybody like that to go on my property,' said Fulk.

Fulk filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. It is now under investigation.

Who has the right to mow and lien your private property? Not just anybody.

"Some third party vendor has no right to come on your property," said Attorney Fred Elefant.

Elefant, a real estate attorney, said only a municipality or an HOA has the authority to mow or landscape your property if you fail to maintain it.

"There are various city ordinances that gives them the right to put a lien or an HOA has the right to put a lien if you're not keeping your property up," said Elefant, and only if they do work to bring the property into compliance with the regulations."

Fulk has fired an attorney to first get the people out of his house, and then to remove the lien.

Mckay contacted the President of Golden Pylon and he told her he will remove her from its list of homes.

Don Plummer is the president of the company. Reached for comment, he said it was a private matter and to contact his attorney Ray Hill.

Several calls were made to attorney Hill, but he has yet to respond.

© 2017 WTLV-TV