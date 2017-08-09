JEA double-bills 802 customers for utilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA says it's working to refund 802 customers who were hit with double and triple-sized bills.

Due to an technology glitch on July 31 and August 1, JEA spokesperson Gerry Boyce said customers who submitted an online payment were re-directed to an error message on the webpage. The message essentially told the user to try submitting the payment again. Each time the customer attempted to pay, the full amount was being drafted from their account resulting in overcharges.

"We realize the additional payments may have caused hardships for our customers," said a JEA representative. "We began the reimbursement process as soon as we recognized the error."

Boyce said the charges should be showing as credited Wednesday night or later in the week. If a customer was charged a bank overdraft fee, Boyce said JEA will reimburse this as well.

Boyce said all impacted customers were notified, but those with questions should call (904) 665-6000.

