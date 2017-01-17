Jax pastor calls for action after teen is shot and killed at the Landing

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. - It happened again.

Another crime scene. Another shooting.

Another teenager killed senselessly.

"On a scale of one-to-10, this is a 187-level of frustration," says local Bishop John Guns.

Guns, on his way from North Carolina, learned of the shooting.

"It is painful," he says. "It is frightening. The consequences of this kind of behavior publicly can lead to greater, greater tension."

In 2001, Guns launched Operation Save Our Sons to teach the life skills needed to be successful. His demographic is teens: a community where violence seethes in a cauldron of unrest.

"The fact that it has gone this public now means that there is no boundary," says Guns. "And because there are no boundaries we must quickly come together as a city."

He said no boundaries means the veil of safety has been torn - and that changes the climate and culture of the city.

"The average person that wants to have a night out or enjoy some of the amenities of the city now raises the critical question, but can I go and be safe?" says Guns.

Guns says he believes what we're seeing is gang-related, but he said it's deeper than gangs.

"Gangs are a substitution for families," he says. "I think it's cultural. I think violence has become honored and celebrate and publicized."

He says there is a lack of morality - no sense of value for human life. Even so, he is not ready to give up on Save Our Sons.

"A wise man told me that just when you're on the edge you need to keep going," he says.

Guns plans a meeting with the families in Cleveland Arms, where the 13 and 16-year-old victims lived.

"And we will began the process of catching those that we can before they go too deep," he says.

