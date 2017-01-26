JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troy and Bonnie Newton have spent many days in the Southside home worried about their health insurance living in a modest home.

"My diabetes is not under control and if I didn't have my medicine," said Bonnie, "I don't know."

Bonnie takes 14 different medications daily. She said if she did not have the subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act, she would not be able to pay for her medicine.

"If it wasn't for them we would not be able to afford it," she said.

The couple has participated in the Affordable Care Act marketplace for years and without incident until recently.

"We didn't have any hospitalizations, so we didn't have big pay outs or anything," said Troy.

But this month he joined the ranks of Medicare and his family plan was canceled, leaving his wife uninsured.

"I'm very worried because I don't know if I will be able to get my medicines," she said.

Troy said notifying the marketplace that he is now on Medicare was not supposed to affect his wife but it did. And it appears that the Florida Blue Plan they purchased for her was also canceled.

Bonnie is a type-2, diabetic, and three-year Cancer survivor with proof of her premium.

"You don't know if you're covered or not covered," she said.

Florida Blue tells them she he is not covered while the Marketplace said she is covered.

"We're in trouble," said Troy.

Confusion in a market that is filled with uncertainty.

"I just need them to reinstate it back to where it used to be," he said, "I need them to make it right."

If they're having this problem now, they're afraid what the future of health insurance may bring. Joyce Case with the Health Planning Council said a navigator will contact the Newtons to resolve the issues.

Toni Wood with Florida Blue apologized for the Newton's frustration and said they will investigate the issue as soon as possible.

As for the Affordable Care Act, the enrollment deadline for individual health insurance is Jan. 31, the next opportunity will be in the Fall.

Case said regardless of what happens in Congress with the Affordable Care Act, the program will be around through the end of 2017.

Insurance companies and healthcare providers have already signed contracts.

(© 2017 WTLV)