Jacksonville woman says someone is buried in her grave. She wants to know why.

(Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cemetery is a place of peace, but for Shirley Yates it has been a place of trouble.

"Where are they going to put me?" she asks.

Yates, 69, is preparing for her final resting place - if she can find it. In 1987, she purchased two plots in Restlawn but lost them without notice.

"They built a mausoleum on them," she says. "I was not notified. I went inside spoke with the owners then and they told me, 'we thought you were dead.'"

In 1999, when she discovered the problem, the owners gave her two new plots at the time, but it happened again.

"That property is not available; there's somebody there," she says.

Now, there is someone buried in her grave site - much to her surprise.

"I was like, 'you've got to be kidding me,'" says Yates.

Yates documents show she paid $35 a month until the contract for her grave sites was paid in full. She says this is not what she expected.

"What can I do?" she asks. "What should I do?"

In 2013, Mark Riposta became the new owner of Restlawn and has been dealing with this type of problem since. When he took over Restlawn Memorial Park from the state, the cemetery was in receivership and has no apparent legal obligation.

We spoke with him about Shirley Yates. And Riposta is going to give her a new grave site near her family and a $200 credit to help with burial expenses.

"She will get a deed to that property," says Riposta, "we will put it in our cemetery lot book. That is really the best we can do."

Yates says now she has peace of mind.

"I am pleased with that," she says, "that's fine."