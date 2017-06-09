Jacksonville woman says she is victim of online dating scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the kind of online dating that ends in heartaches, embarrassment, humiliation and
sometimes, damaged bank accounts.
Tekesia Johnson, a single woman, mother of two, and a social media user said she is the victim of an online dating scheme.
Johnson thought she had met Mr. Right on the website Plenty of Fish.
She is still waiting.
We spoke with Brian Adams by phone and he said he was caught off guard.
"This is a relationship that went sour," he said, "she did not give me a penny, she did not buy me watches."
He refused to tell us his occupation and he denied being Brian Wedgeworth.
We checked the Medical Licensing Boards in Florida and Alabama, his place of residence, and found no listing for a Brian Adams, M.D.
The FBI has these tips for online dating:
-Go slow and ask lots of questions.
-Beware if the individual seems too perfect
-Beware if the individual requests inappropriate photos or financial information
