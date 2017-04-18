Hope Bartlett Foundation ending annual golf tournament after 19 years

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Hope Bartlett was a 22-year-old reporter in 1998 while working at former WJXX TV-25.

She was thrown from a boat into the St. Johns while on assignment and drowned. When Elaine Bartlett loss her only child in a drowning, she was inconsolable.

"The first couple of years, two or three years, I was just shell of a human being going through the motion of life," she said.

In the midst of her pain she created the Hope Bartlett Foundation, in memory of her daughter, and to make a difference in the community.

"A memory is carried on in the heart of people and what you do," said Bartlett.

The foundation has raised $135,000 in the past 19 years to help others.

Judy Newberg runs The Inn Ministry, which provides assistance to pregnant young women

"They saw what we were doing," said Newberg.

She said the Hope Bartlett Foundation saw what they were doing and decided to help.

"It is wonderful to have our back the way she has," she said. All these years the foundation has relied on its annual golf tournament to raise funds. Bartlett said unfortunately the April 20, 2017 tournament will be the last.

"It is just harder to get participation that's why we decided this will be the last year," she said, "plus my age does not help."

She said it was a very difficult decision. "Very, very tough because I feel like a part of me, a part of Hope will no longer be there, " she said.

Bartlett said the foundation will still go on, with a different focus. "We're going to find other ways to fund the foundation," she said. "We're going to do some smaller things, but more active things."

In 19 years, the Hope Bartlett Foundation has helped over 15 agencies from the Hubbard House to the Salvation Army Child Care Center.

This year, the Bartlett family plans to make a contribution to all of the agencies they've assisted in the past.

