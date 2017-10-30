Homeowner told he has no flood insurance after paying for coverage

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - In hopes to use his flood insurance to help pay for damages caused by Hurricane Irma, a local man was told his policy doesn't exist.

Last September, just before Hurricane Matthew brushed Florida, Jason Dukes purchased his home on Cornell Road.

A year later, his Middleburg community was flooded and his home had extensive damage. But, Dukes said he was covered.

"I had flood insurance," he said. "It was an obligation of my loan."

A copy of his closing document shows he paid the premium of $453. The coverage was $100,000 on content and $25,000 on structure.

"They had called the NFIP [National Flood Insurance Program], the flood insurance company and asked for an overnight address, they never sent it apparently," he said.

A year later, Hurricane Irma struck, pushing Black Creek to record flooding levels. Dukes' home is elevated about 20 feet and sits about 30 yards from the creek. It was still flooded.

"The foundation is now starting to give way and sinking into the ground," he said. "No one is willing to cover that costs either."

Dukes thought he had flood insurance to cover the cost of the repairs, but when he tried to file a claim, he was told his policy does not exist.

"I was extremely upset with the fact that, at the time you're paying these people thousands of dollars to do their job and then they don't do their job," he said.

NFIP told him there was an application, but no policy was ever issued. Who is responsible?

"It was either the title company or Everbank [Mortgage] at the time to be able to process the insurance payments," he said.

He said he is having a difficult time getting either one to accept responsibility for his loss.

Dukes has now turned to the Florida Insurance Commissioner, as well as Congressman Ted Yoho for help.

"I just want someone to be able step up to the plate and accept responsibility," he said. "I figure if I am late, they're going to cancel me, but as soon as you meet something from your insurance company, you are left in the wind."

FEMA, which runs NFIP, has now assigned a case manager.

We reached out to Everbank Mortgage to see if there was an error during the closing of the sale.

A spokesperson said the bank had "no comment."

Meanwhile, Dukes' home continues to sit in limbo.

